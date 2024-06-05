Today, realme India has launched its latest budget smartphone – the realme NARZO N63 in India at an effective price of ₹7,999 highlighting its segment’s first premium vegan leather back with 7.74mm ultra-slim design, 45W fast charging, 90 Hz display, 50 MP camera, and AI features like Air Gestures, Rainwater Touch, and Mini Capsule 2.0. The company has already launched its three 5G smartphones this year under its narzo lineup – the narzo 70 5G, narzo 70x 5G, and narzo 70 Pro 5G.

The NARZO N63 is the first smartphone in the segment to come with a premium vegan leather design with a 7.74mm slim form factor available in two colors – Leather Blue, and Twilight Purple. The smartphone is powered by a fast 45W SUPERVOOC charging and is equipped with a 12nm UNISOC Tiger T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz along with 4 GB RAM, ARM Mali-G57 GPU, and up to 128 GB storage that expands up to 2 TB via microSD card.

The NARZO N63 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 38 days on standby and provides 1 hour of calling in just a 1-minute charge via its 45W fast charger. It runs on the realme UI based on the Android 14 operating system with smart AI features such as Air Gestures, Rainwater Touch, and Mini Capsule 2.0.

The front side sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits peak brightness, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and comes with Rainwater Smart Touch for enhanced user experience. It has a total of two cameras, one at the rear side with 50 MP f/1.8 and an 8 MP at the front for selfies and video calls.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, RAM expansion technology up to +4 GB RAM (total 8 GB), microSD card support of up to 2 TB, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, bottom ported speaker, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 4G connectivity with dual-SIM.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to introduce the realme NARZO N63, a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to all. The NARZO series has consistently aimed to make innovative technology accessible to more people, and the NARZO N63 continues this legacy. With its unique features like the only premium vegan leather, 45W SUPERVOOC charging, and flagship-like AI experience in the segment, all offered at an accessible price point, the NARZO N63 will significantly enhance user experience.”

realme NARZO N63 Specifications & Features

6.74-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits peak brightness, 180 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 7.74 mm slim, 189 grams Software: realme UI, Android 14

4 GB RAM RAM, up to +4 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

8 MP f/2.0 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, bottom ported speaker

4G network, dual-SIM Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 38 days standby, 45W fast charging, 1-hour call in 1-minute charge

The realme NARZO N63 is priced at ₹8,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on first sale from 10th June 2024 at 12 PM till 14th June 2024 on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. The launch offers include a flat ₹500 coupon discount on both variants.

realme NARZO N63 Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹8,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹8,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: From 10th June 2024 at 12 PM till 14th June 2024 (First Sale) on realme.com/in, and Amazon.in

From 10th June 2024 at 12 PM till 14th June 2024 (First Sale) on realme.com/in, and Amazon.in Offers: Flat ₹500 coupon discount on both variants

