American tech giant, Corning Incorporated has announced the launch of Gorilla Glass 7i, a new, tougher glass designed specifically for mid-range and budget smartphones. This new iteration promises to offer superior durability against drops and scratches compared to its predecessors and competitors.

In rigorous testing conducted at Corning’s labs, Gorilla Glass 7i demonstrated remarkable resilience, surviving falls from up to one meter on rough surfaces such as asphalt. This performance surpasses other similar glasses, which often fail at shorter drop distances. Additionally, Gorilla Glass 7i boasts twice the scratch resistance of its leading competitors, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking durable and reliable smartphone screens.

David Velasquez, Vice President of Corning Gorilla Glass, highlighted the significance of durability for mobile device users. “With Gorilla Glass 7i, we aim to provide advanced toughness at an affordable price, helping more people protect their investment in smartphones,” Velasquez stated.

In reference to the launch, David Velasquez, VP and General Manager at Corning Gorilla Glass, said, “We’re dedicated to assisting our customers in overcoming their most challenging technological hurdles across all market segments – from entry-level phones to their premium flagship devices. Gorilla Glass 7i exemplifies Corning’s crucial role in advancing glass technology to address the changing demands of every consumer.”

Gorilla Glass 7i addresses the persistent use of older glass technologies in newer devices. Notably, recently launched smartphones like the Nothing Phone (2a) and POCO F6 Pro still feature Gorilla Glass 5, which dates back to 2016. Similarly, mid-range phones such as the Pixel 8a continue to use Gorilla Glass 3 from 2013. These older versions, while durable, do not offer the same level of protection required for today’s larger and higher-quality displays.

OPPO is set to be the first smartphone manufacturer to incorporate Gorilla Glass 7i in their upcoming devices. Further details about these devices are expected to be revealed soon. While initially aimed at smartphones, Gorilla Glass 7i’s versatile durability also makes it suitable for other gadgets, including smartwatches, which require robust glass to withstand scratches and falls.

The launch of Gorilla Glass 7i represents a significant step forward in mobile device protection, particularly for the mid-range and budget segments. By offering advanced toughness and affordability, Corning is set to enhance user experiences and device longevity across a broader market spectrum.