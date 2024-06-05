Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications provider, has unveiled a range of special packs tailored for the World’s Biggest T20 Cricket Tournament. These new plans are designed to ensure an uninterrupted and seamless viewing experience for cricket fans, with benefits including a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the tournament in India.

Prepaid Benefits

Airtel’s prepaid plans for the T20 Cricket Tournament start at ₹499 which includes daily access to 3 GB of high-speed data for 28 days, along with 3 months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, users gain free access to over 20 OTT platforms via Airtel Xstream Play. An alternative 84-day plan is available for ₹839, providing 2 GB of data per day and similar benefits. For those looking for an extended package, the annual plan priced at ₹3,359 offers a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, access to OTT platforms on the Xstream app, and 2.5 GB of data per day.

Postpaid Benefits

Airtel’s postpaid plans also come bundled with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and access to over 20 OTT platforms on the Xstream App. These plans feature unlimited 5G data and family add-on benefits, making them an attractive option for users seeking comprehensive entertainment and connectivity solutions.

International Roaming

Airtel has simplified its International Roaming packs for cricket fans traveling to the US and Canada to watch live matches. The new packs now feature in-flight connectivity, allowing fans to live stream matches and enjoy international roaming services at rates as low as ₹133 per day.

Home Broadband Plans & Airtel Digital TV

For home broadband customers, Airtel offers high-speed internet packages starting at ₹999, with additional plans at ₹1498 and ₹3,999. These plans provide a range of speed options and include unlimited Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, along with other benefits, catering to users’ diverse entertainment and professional needs.

Airtel Digital TV brings an even more immersive experience to cricket enthusiasts with India’s first 4K service, ensuring high-quality visuals for the World’s Biggest T20 Cricket Tournament.