realme has teased AI features of the upcoming realme GT 6 which is scheduled for 20th June globally including India. realme is already gearing up for the realme GT 6 global debut in an event in Milan, Italy highlighting its AI capabilities. This follows the recent launch of its flagship smartphone – the realme GT 6T in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

According to the company, this will bring a major AI upgrade NEXT AI, enabling powerful hardware with advanced AI features. These AI features include AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision Mode, and AI Smart Loop. The realme GT 6 will be the brand’s first AI-powered smartphone which will be sold on Flipkart and realme.com/in in India.

AI Night Vision Mode

The realme GT 6 is set to revolutionize nighttime photography with its AI Night Vision Mode. With advanced night video algorithms, realme claims this feature is the industry’s first of its kind. According to the company, the GT 6 can capture exceptionally clear videos in dark environments, comparable to those taken with phones equipped with a 1-inch sensor.

AI Smart Removal

The AI Smart Removal enables users to enhance their photos by manually selecting and removing unwanted elements such as passersby and clutter. The AI technology then seamlessly fills in the background, ensuring the final image looks natural and pristine, free from any trace of the removed objects.

AI Smart Loop

The AI Smart Loop is designed to boost productivity, the AI Smart Loop feature recognizes and processes content that users select and drag on the screen, allowing quick sharing to third-party apps. This feature simplifies operations, reduces the number of steps needed for various tasks, and enhances overall efficiency. It encompasses three main capabilities: Smart Recognition, Simplified Operations, and Increased Efficiency.

The realme GT 6 will flaunt its glass-back design as opposed to its plastic-back sibling – the realme GT 6T. More details about the performance will be revealed on 11th June. realme has already confirmed that the realme GT 6 will launch in several countries, including Italy, India, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming realme GT 6.

Know More About realme GT 6 on realme.com/in

realme GT 6T Review