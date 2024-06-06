vivo X Fold3 Pro, vivo’s most expensive foldable smartphone in India launched at ₹1,59,999 featuring an 8.03-inch E7 AMOLED 2K+ foldable screen, 6.53-inch 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 100W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 5,700 mAh battery, 50 MP OV50H main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 64 MP telephoto cameras with Zeiss T* coating, V3 chip, and more.

The vivo X Fold3 Pro is vivo’s latest foldable smartphone in the country flaunting its dual-screen foldable design with an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K+resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The cover display is a 6.53-inch LTPO AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and the same 4,500 nits peak brightness. Other display features include HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, UTG Glass (main), Armor Glass (cover), and Dolby Vision.

The vivo X Fold3 Pro uses a lightweight carbon fiber hinge weighing only 14.98 grams, making it 72% lighter than the metal hinge. It is 5.2mm slim when opened and 11.2mm thick when closed, making it the thinnest foldable phone and the lightest at just 236 grams. It is certified by TÜV Rhineland to withstand 500,000 folds.

The vivo X Fold3 Pro is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC with Adreno 740 Graphics, 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, and vivo V3 imaging chip. The smartphone offers a 5,700 mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

It runs on the FunTouch OS 14 interface based on the Android 14 operating system with features like fold to split, Air Gesture, Split-screen screenshots, Microsoft-link to Windows, Desk calendar AOD, Flex mode controls, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation and more features.

The front side has an in-display fingerprint scanner and the rear side offers a triple camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.68 OmniVision OV50H primary camera with OIS support + 50 MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle camera + 64 MP f/1.98 OmniVision OV64B telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom whereas the front side offers a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India said, “We are thrilled to introduce the vivo X Fold3 Pro, a revolutionary device that underscores our relentless commitment to surpassing customer expectations and addressing critical aspects of the foldable smartphone experience, including form factor, durability, and performance while delivering the unparalleled vivo pro-grade camera technology. Aligned with our Make in India vision, we are excited to be among the pioneers in producing our inaugural foldable smartphone domestically.”

The vivo X Fold3 is priced at ₹1,59,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant and will be available from 6th June 2024 i.e. today for pre-booking and will go on sale on 13th June 2024 on vivo.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹15,000 instant discount on ICICI, SBI, HDFC, AMEX, and HSBC cards, one-time free screen replacement, up to 24 months no-cost EMI, up to ₹10,000 V-Upgarde exchange bonus, and 20% on V-Shield protection. The vivo 50W wireless charger costs ₹5,599 and will be available from 17th June 2024 on vivo India eStore and offline stores.

vivo X Fold3 Pro Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

₹1,59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: 13th June 2024 on vivo.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other retail stores, pre-booking is available from today i.e. 6th June 2024

13th June 2024 on vivo.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other retail stores, pre-booking is available from today i.e. 6th June 2024 Offers: ₹15,000 instant discount on ICICI, SBI, HDFC, AMEX, and HSBC cards, one-time free screen replacement, up to 24 months no-cost EMI, up to ₹10,000 V-Upgarde exchange bonus, 20% on V-Shield protection

Know More About vivo X Fold3 Pro on vivo.com/in