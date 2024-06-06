realme India has announced exclusive offers for the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G as part of the realme Savings Day event. For a limited period, buyers can avail bank discounts of up to ₹3,000. The 8 GB + 128 GB variant is available with a ₹3,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹16,999 while the 8 GB + 256 GB variant comes with a ₹2,000 discount, making it available for ₹19,999.

These offers are valid only for today, 6th June, starting from 12 PM on realme.com and Amazon.in. It’s a 12-hour flash sale, so customers are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of these discounts. Additionally, on purchasing the NARZO 70 Pro 5G, users can also avail special prices on realme accessories

realme Techlife Buds T100 for ₹1,299

realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo for ₹899

To remind you, realme India introduced the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India highlighting dual-tone glass back design, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, triple cameras with 50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS primary camera, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and more.

The regular price for the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, Rainwater Smart Touch Technology, glass design Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14

