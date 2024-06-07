OPPO has officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, in India on 13th June. OPPO F27 Pro+ will be the first smartphone in the country to feature IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, providing top-tier protection against dust, water, and high-pressure water jets. Additionally, it boasts Military Grade Durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced display protection.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G will be the brand’s newest addition to its F series lineup. The upcoming smartphone will be certified with Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance highlighting its robust build quality. According to a survey conducted by OPPO India in May across Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, 42% of over 6,000 respondents highlighted the need for a water-resistant smartphone during monsoons, while 30% sought a waterproof device for beach or poolside use. Furthermore, 19% preferred drop-proof protection for clumsy moments, and 9% valued scratch-proof toughened glass for better resistance against coins and keys.

The IP ratings for the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G are as follows

IP66: Maximum protection against dust and regular water jets.

Maximum protection against dust and regular water jets. IP68: Protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. IP69: Protection against dust and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G will be available in Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink along with a leather back design with a Cosmos Ring around the camera module and a 3D Curved AMOLED display. The leather back is treated with siloxane for improved stain resistance, allowing users to forgo a phone case if desired. The design includes a centrally symmetrical circular camera module, a 7.89 mm slim profile, and a weight of just 177g, promising a comfortable in-hand feel.

The specs are expected to align with those of the OPPO A3 Pro which launched in China in April. Specs include a 6.7-inch 120 Hz curved OLED Full HD+ screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 64 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Stay tuned for the official launch of the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G on 13th June to discover more about its features, pricing, and offers.