Xiaomi has unveiled the latest edition of its Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 (2024) in India, succeeding last year’s model. Key features include a 32-inch HD-Ready display powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology, and 20W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS: Virtual X technology support. The new variant continues to run on Fire OS, featuring an Alexa voice-enabled remote for easy navigation and control.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 comes with a metallic bezel-less frame design which Xiaomi claims elevates the overall aesthetic. The 3-sided borderless design provides more screen real estate, contributing to a more immersive viewing experience. It comes with 2x 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual.

The smart TV is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A35 CPU paired with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 (2-core) GPU, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB onboard storage. It supports over 12,000 apps including Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. Other features include Redmi Voice Remote featuring Alexa, shortcuts to Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Music, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, AirPlay, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x HDMI 2.1 (one with ARC), 2x USB 2.0, 3.5mm jack, Ethernet, Antenna

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 (2024) is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available from 12th June 2024 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards bringing the effective price down to ₹10,999.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch (2024) Specifications & Features

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD-Ready display, 178-degree viewing angle, Vivid Picture Engine, Auto Low Latency Mode, 96.9% screen-to-body ratio Software: Fire TV OS 7

8 GB internal storage Others: 12,000+ apps including Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar, Redmi Voice Remote featuring Alexa, shortcuts to Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Music.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch (2024) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

