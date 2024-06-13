realme has officially unveiled the camera specifications for its upcoming GT 6 flagship smartphone ahead of global launch including India on 20th June. According to the company, the realme GT 6 will feature a 50 MP primary camera using the Sony LYT-808 OIS camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom. The company said this is the most powerful imaging system ever on a realme smartphone.

realme has already teased the AI features bringing in a major AI upgrade ‘NEXT AI’, enabling powerful hardware with advanced AI features. These AI features include AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision Mode, and AI Smart Loop. Now realme has teased the camera specifications and features of the realme GT 6, the 50 MP which utilizes the Sony LYT-808 sensor uses a 1/1.4-inch sensor size and an f/1.69 aperture along with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) making a significant upgrade over the Sony LYT-600 sensor used in the realme GT 6T.

In addition to that, the smartphone is also equipped with another 50 MP telephoto lens providing 2x zoom with an equivalent focal length of 47mm. realme’s exclusive HyperTone Image Engine will be integrated into the GT 6, utilizing AI to process images in the RAW domain delivering more realistic and natural tonal renditions, enhancing the overall photographic experience.

The realme GT 6 will also include a range of specialized camera modes:

Texture Portrait: Enhances the texture and details in portrait shots.

Enhances the texture and details in portrait shots. Fast Capture: Reduces shutter lag for quick photo-taking.

Reduces shutter lag for quick photo-taking. Night Mode: Optimizes low-light photography.

Optimizes low-light photography. Star Mode: Captures stunning night sky images.

Captures stunning night sky images. Street Mode: Designed for on-the-go, candid street photography.

AI Smart Removal

The AI Smart Removal enables users to enhance their photos by manually selecting and removing unwanted elements such as passersby and clutter. The AI technology then seamlessly fills in the background, ensuring the final image looks natural and pristine, free from any trace of the removed objects.

AI Night Vision Mode

The realme GT 6 is set to revolutionize nighttime photography with its AI Night Vision Mode. With advanced night video algorithms, realme claims this feature is the industry’s first of its kind. According to the company, the GT 6 can capture exceptionally clear videos in dark environments, comparable to those taken with phones equipped with a 1-inch sensor.

AI Smart Loop

The AI Smart Loop is designed to boost productivity, the AI Smart Loop feature recognizes and processes content that users select and drag on the screen, allowing quick sharing to third-party apps. This feature simplifies operations, reduces the number of steps needed for various tasks, and enhances overall efficiency. It encompasses three main capabilities: Smart Recognition, Simplified Operations, and Increased Efficiency.

realme has already confirmed that the realme GT 6 will launch in several countries, including Italy, India, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming realme GT 6.

