Xiaomi has expanded its kitchen appliance lineup in India by launching the Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L, a significant upgrade from the previously released 3.5-liter model. The new air fryer flaunts a larger capacity and a touch control panel with enhanced features to simplify cooking. The key features of the Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L include a 6-liter storage capacity, 1,500W heating power with 40°C to 200°C temperature control, a touch control panel with 6 pre-set quick recipes, an OLED display, the option to set temperature and timer manually, flexible scheduling and cooking options, custom cooking modes, schedule meals for up to 24 hours in advance, dual speed motor, seven-layer composite frying basket coated with dual-layer PTFE nonstick for easy maintenance, and more.

The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is a smart kitchen appliance that cooks recipes promoting a faster, healthier, and more convenient lifestyle. It comes with 24-hour cooking time, and custom recipes, and features de-frosting, baking, fermenting, and re-heat. The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L uses 1,500W heating power ensuring rapid temperature increases and balanced heat distribution promising shorter cooking times.

The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is highly versatile with an adjustable temperature range from 40°C to 200°C and the capability to operate continuously for up to 24 hours. The low temperatures pair automatically with the low rotating speed of the dual-speed motor, allowing for a gradual temperature increase.

It also offers flexible scheduling and cooking options, users can schedule their meals up to 24 hours in advance, making it perfect for tasks like yogurt fermentation or food dehydration. The air fryer also supports defrosting frozen goods, baking, drying fruits, and fermenting vegetables, thanks to its dual-speed fan configuration.

The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L supports custom cooking modes, allowing home cooks to adjust settings according to their preferences. The touch control panel features 6 pre-set quick recipes, along with manual temperature and timer settings. A shake reminder function ensures even cooking by prompting users to shake the food during the cooking process.

The air fryer features an innovative adjustable capacity design, enabling easy switching from 6L to 3L with a height-adjustable tray. Users can pull out the basket at any time to check on the food and resume cooking seamlessly. The seven-layer composite frying basket, coated with dual-layer PTFE nonstick, is wear-resistant, durable, and easy to clean.

The price for the Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is ₹6,999 for a limited time starting from 21st June 2024 on mi.com/in. As part of the launch offer, users can get a ₹1,000 instant discount using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L Price In India, Availability, & Offers