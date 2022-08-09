Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer (3.5L) Review

Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio by launching another smart product, this time in the kitchen appliances category, this is Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L which cooks food for you smartly by your voice commands (Alexa and Google Assistant) and through your smartphone. Other than that, it comes with 24-hour cooking time, 50 smart recipes, and features de-frosting, baking, as well as fermenting, and re-heat. Here’s what we have to say about Xiaomi’s new Smart Air Fryer in our review.

Design & Build

Looking at the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, you can see its neat design with a White glossy finish surface and it’s relatively compact, and not too heavy. The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer offers minimalistic looks, the design easily blends in the kitchen. The product offers 335 mm x 252 mm x 304 mm dimensions and weighs around 3.9 kg.

The front has a knob with an OLED display inside that shows you real-time cooking status and it can be used to control the fryer, a power button just on top of it, and a 3.5L basket below with a handle to pull it out. The top side comes with inlets on the edges for air intake, an outlet at the back, and air vents/grills at the bottom to dissipate the heat, everything about the design is just amazing.

The basket has a capacity of 3.5 liters which means you can easily cook one dish for two people. The drawer fits in well, it can be removed by a slight pull. The seven-layer composite frying basket features a dual-layer PTFE nonstick coating, making the basket wear-resistant and easy to clean. You get a grill for better use of its 3.5L space.

The Air Fryer is rated 1500 Watts and can be connected via a high-amp socket (16A or 20A). The box comes with the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, a grill, and a user manual. The price for the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L starts at ₹9,999 with ₹2,000 instant discounts during the pre-order sale and will be available on Xiaomi’s official website, Mi Home Stores, and other retail stores.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer can be turned on via the power button, there you can see the Manual mode, turning the dial on the left/right gives you the pre-set recipe modes which can be selected by pressing the knob, pressing again will pause the fryer, and long press for 0.5 seconds will take you back to the menu. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (2.4 GHz) connectivity to link to your smart home and control via your mobile phone.

We initially tried the oil-free frozen french fries and they cooked very well, much crispier than expected, the fries were cooked completely and evenly. You need to shake once (or maybe twice) during frying to help cook food evenly, you do get a reminder for that, just pull the handle and give the contents a shake, and slide the compartment back into the fryer once you hear the beep sound.

It takes about 19 minutes on the preset to cook french fries, however, it’s better if you do it manually once you are used to it. You can control the timer and the temperature in manual mode (selectable between 40ºC and 200ºC). Removing the basket will pause the fryer and sliding it back smartly continues cooking without pressing any buttons.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer offers Wi-Fi connectivity which connects to your home network and pairs to your smartphone via the Xiaomi Home app. This is where you can control the fryer via your smartphone and also via voice Assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant). The Air Fryer is powered by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant which you can use to control via your voice commands such as starting and pausing the fryer, or finding out how much cooking time is remaining.

The pairing seems easy, but it took us a while to pair with the fryer, you just need to follow the instructions carefully. Once paired, you get the interface where you can see the basic functions of the fryer such as Manual mode, favorite recipes, custom recipes, and Settings.

You can select the type of food you want to cook (French Fries, Vegetables, Cakes, Potato Chips, Yogurt, Apple Pie, and more), you get pre-installed 50 recipes that don’t need any settings, just choose one and start, it sets the temperature and time accordingly. These recipes are available through the app providing full cooking instructions including which herbs and spices to use.

You can even schedule the air fryer to complete cooking its contents at a specific time. Among the major highlights of the fryer is the 24-hour cooking function, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer allows you the flexibility to schedule the meal for up to 24 hours in advance. It takes up to 8 hours to make yogurt, 5 hours for dried fruits, and 4 hours for dried meat.

Verdict

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L offers extra features on top of a conventional air fryer, features as mobile app connectivity, and Alexa/Google Assistant voice control, and you also get easy one-touch recipes with full cooking instructions including herbs and spices. It has a neat and sleek design and blends in well in the kitchen. If you are likely living in a smart-home-enabled house, or if you really want smart features and app control with a wide selection of recipes that you can send from your phone, this Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is the best choice for people who have a budget under ₹10,000. You can grab the air fryer with discounts of flat ₹2,000 in its pre-order sale.