How to Disable Touchscreen On Any Chromebook [Step-by-Step Guide]

Chromebooks are great; they run a user-friendly operating system in the form of Google’s ChromeOS. They are lightweight and easy to use, making them a good fit for students and professionals while being cheaper than most Windows or Mac laptops, making them a good choice for people who don’t want to spend too much money on their laptops.

In addition to these advantages, a Chromebook’s beauty certainly lies in its high-resolution touch screen display that supports gesture controls such as two-finger zoom and swipe. However, for most users, especially developers, touch input is not the most convenient option compared to the traditional keyboard and mouse.

In this step-by-step guide, we will look at how you can disable the touchscreen on your Chromebook in case you’re not using it that often.

Step 1: Head to Google Chrome on your Chromebook.

Step 2: Once you’re Inside Google Chrome, click on the address bar and type in the following address:

chrome://flags/#ash-debug-shortcuts

Step 3: Now look for the highlighted option that says ‘debugging keyboard shortcuts’

Step 4: Once located, click on the little drop-down next to it, choose Enable and restart your device to apply the changes.

Step 5: Now, you can press the Search+Shift+T shortcut to disable the touchscreen.

Additionally, enabling this flag allows you to disable the touchpad using the Search+Shift+P, and that’s pretty much everything there is to know about it.