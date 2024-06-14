realme has officially announced the launch of its wireless earbuds – realme Buds Air6 Pro which is set to debut alongside the Realme GT 6 on 20th June at 1:30 PM. The announcement follows the release of the Buds Air6 at last month’s realme GT 6T launch. The company has confirmed the launch in a teaser shared on social media and its official website.

realme India posted on X (formerly Twitter), “When it comes to the sound that moves you to your beat, it has to be realme! Excited to experience the pure sound engineered to perfection? Launching on 20th June, 1:30 PM. Available on http://realme.com & @Flipkart Know more: http://bit.ly/3RrbbCB #realmeBudsAir6Pro”.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro will be the brand’s flagship TWS earbuds designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience with Hi-Fi Quality Dual Drivers which include an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. The company highlights its deep, resonant bass, and crystal-clear high-frequency output along with support for Hi-Res LDAC HD wireless transmission protocol for high-quality audio streaming.

The Buds Air6 Pro will feature a 50 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) paired with a 6-mic system dedicated to call noise cancellation. The earbuds will deliver up to 40 hours of playback time and support Dual-device connection 2.0, and a 360° Spatial Audio Effect for a cinematic surround sound experience.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro will be sold on realme.com/in official website, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores.

Know More About realme Buds Air6 Pro on realme.com/in

Know More About realme GT 6 on realme.com/in

realme GT 6T Review