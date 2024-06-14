OnePlus has begun teasing the upcoming launch of a new smartphone under its Nord series lineup. While the name hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is widely speculated to be the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, the successor to the popular Nord CE 3 Lite. The teaser follows the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE4 in April.

The teaser showcases the smartphone in silhouette, highlighting a camera and the tagline “Your all-day entertainment companion.” OnePlus has indicated a reveal on 18th June at 7 PM, however, a contest running till 24th June 2024 indicates the actual launch date of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

Recent live images of the smartphone have surfaced revealing a design similar to the OPPO K12x. However, the Nord CE4 Lite is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC according to a recent Geekbench listing with the device model number OnePlus CPH2621.

OnePlus has already launched its elder sibling – OnePlus Nord CE4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, IP54 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery with 100W super-fast charging, and more.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will be sold on Amazon.in, along with OnePlus.in, and offline stores. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

More Details About New OnePlus Nord Smartphone On OnePlus.in

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Review

OnePlus Nord CE4 Review