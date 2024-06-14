After weeks of rumors and teasers, OPPO Portugal has officially confirmed the global launch of its Reno12 series lineup which will include the two smartphones – OPPO Reno12 and OPPO Reno12 Pro. The event is set to kick off in Europe on 18th June. OPPO has also hinted at upcoming releases in Malaysia and other Asian countries, including India.

The OPPO Reno12 Series will flaunt an impressive design with AI portrait capabilities, LinkBoost AI, BeaconLink features, and a robust 5,000 mAh battery. However, the global models come with different specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts.

Expected specifications include a 120 Hz OLED display with 1200 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i (Reno12), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Reno12 Pro), MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, ColorOS 14.1, IP65 dust and splash resistance, in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, and stereo speakers.

On the camera’s front, the OPPO Reno12 is expected to sport a triple rear setup of 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS + 8 MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 + 2 MP macro Omnivision OVO2B10 along with a 32 MP selfie camera (GC32E2). The OPPO Reno12 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to equip a triple rear setup of 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS + 8 MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 + 50 MP telephoto Samsung JN5 along with 50 MP selfie camera (Samsung JN5).

The global launch event for the OPPO Reno12 series will take place on June 18th at 5 PM CET (8:30 PM IST). Following Europe, the series is expected to debut in Malaysia and other Asian markets, including India.

