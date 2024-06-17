OPPO India, on Thursday, launched its latest OPPO F series smartphone – the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, India’s first smartphone IP69, IP68, and IP66 water-proof ratings providing top-tier protection against dust, water, and high-pressure water jets. Additionally, it boasts Military Grade Durability with a MIL-STD-810H damage-proof 360° armor body and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced display protection. Other features and highlights include 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 64 MP primary camera, 67W fast charging, and more.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is available in Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink along with a leather back design with a Cosmos Ring around the camera module and a 3D Curved AMOLED display. The leather back is treated with siloxane for improved stain resistance, allowing users to forgo a phone case if desired. The design includes a centrally symmetrical circular camera module, a 7.89 mm slim profile, and a weight of just 177g, promising a comfortable in-hand feel.

The IP ratings for the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G are as follows

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is certified with Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance highlighting its robust build quality. According to a survey conducted by OPPO India across Instagram, LinkedIn, and X in May, 42% of over 6,000 respondents highlighted the need for a water-resistant smartphone during monsoons, while 30% sought a waterproof device for beach or poolside use. Furthermore, 19% preferred drop-proof protection for clumsy moments, and 9% valued scratch-proof toughened glass for better resistance against coins and keys.

The front side sports a 6.7-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 950 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Cameras include a dual setup of 64 MP f/1.7 primary camera + 2 MP f/2.2 depth camera along with 8 MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with either 128 GB UFS 3.1 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 interface.

Commenting on the launch, Savio D’Souza, Director of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, “The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G meets the needs of customers who are always on the move, and demand a durable smartphone that can keep up with them, whether rain or sunshine. It is the only smartphone to carry all three – the IP66, IP68 and IP69 – ratings and meets the highest standards against dust and water damage. Additionally, its 360° Armour Body provides inside-out protection, certified by the Swiss SGS Premium Performance standard and MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8. All that and essentials like a vivid, borderless display, stellar cameras, and a very capable processor are packed into a slim, lightweight, and stylish build that is sturdy and flaunt-worthy in equal measure.”

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 950 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, leather back design, Cosmos Ring camera module, 7.89 mm slim, 177 grams weight

The price for OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-order from 13th June 2024 and will go on sale on 20th June 2024 on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline stores.

The launch offers include a flat 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards from leading banks including HDFC, SBI, and ICICI banks, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, ₹1,000 loyalty bonus for OPPO customers, up to 9 months no-cost EMI with zero downpayment, and free protection against accidental and liquid damage worth ₹1,199 for up to 6 months.

Get OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G on OPPO.com/in