WhatsApp has rolled out a series of exciting updates aimed at enhancing the calling experience across all devices. WhatsApp has added video calls for up to 32 people, Audio Screen Sharing, and Speaker Spotlight. WhatsApp has consistently worked on improving its functionality, adding group calls, video calls, and multi-platform support. The latest updates bring even more significant enhancements to the platform.

Increased Participants

WhatsApp has increased the number of participants allowed in video calls to 32 across all devices. Previously, the limit was 32 on mobile devices, 16 on Windows, and 8 on macOS. This change makes WhatsApp available for large group interactions.

Screen Sharing with Audio

Users can now share their screens along with audio during calls. This feature is ideal for activities like watching videos together or presenting content in a more engaging manner.

Speaker Spotlight

The new speaker spotlight feature automatically highlights the person speaking, making it easier for users to see who is talking in large group calls.

Meta Low Bitrate (MLow) Codec

Meta has introduced the Meta Low Bitrate (MLow) codec to improve call reliability, especially on poor networks or older devices. The MLow codec offers twice the audio quality of the previous Opus codec while using 10% less computational power. This codec, already in use for Instagram and Messenger calls, is now being implemented in WhatsApp to enhance audio clarity and call stability.

According to WhatsApp’s blog post, these updates will be rolled out to all eligible users over the next few weeks. Users can look forward to a more seamless and enhanced calling experience on WhatsApp with these new features.