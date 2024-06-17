vivo India has officially announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone – the vivo Y58 5G, slated for release in India on 20th June. The upcoming device will be the company’s latest vivo Y series smartphone promising to bring new features and stylish design to the mid-range smartphone market.

The teaser image for the vivo Y58 5G prominently features the tagline ‘It’s my style’ revealing the smartphone’s rear design, dual rear cameras, LED flash, and a unique ring flash. The vivo Y58 5G is expected to come with a 6.72-inch LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is said to equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, a 50 MP primary camera + 2 MP depth camera on the rear side, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

The vivo Y58 5G is expected to be priced under ₹20,000 in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment while the exact pricing details will be revealed at the launch on 20th June. Stay tuned for more updates on vivo Y58 5G.