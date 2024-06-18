motorola India has launched the motorola edge 50 Ultra 5G, its next flagship smartphone in India under the edge 50 Series, priced at ₹59,999. Highlights and features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 144 Hz curved pOLED screen, 125W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W wireless powershare, 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, 50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP triple rear cameras, 50 MP selfie camera, IP68 dust and water-resistant and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Dolby Head Tracking, and more.

The motorola edge 50 Ultra 5G flaunts its real wood design in Nordic Wood while two more variants are available – Vegan Leather back design in Forest Grey and Pantone Color of the year Peach Fuzz. The smartphone uses sandblasted aluminum frame, IP68 dust and water-resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The front side includes curved pOLED display sized at 6.7-inch with 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 144 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include 2,500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI P3 color gamut, DC Dimming, HDR10+, and in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core flagship SoC laced with Adreno 735 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging, 50W wireless charging with 10 wireless powershare reverse charging, and runs on Android 14 operating system.

Cameras include a triple rear setup of 50 MP f/1.6 main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle 112° autofocus & macro 2.5cm + 64 MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The front side offers a 50 MP f/1.9 autofocus selfie camera.

motorola edge 50 Ultra 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch curved pOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI P3 color gamut, DC Dimming, HDR10+, IP68 dust and water-resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Vegan Leather back design (Forest Grey), Real Wood back design (Nordic Wood), Pantone Color (Peach Fuzz), Sandblasted aluminum frame, 8.59 mm thickness, 197 grams weight

6.7-inch curved pOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI P3 color gamut, DC Dimming, HDR10+, IP68 dust and water-resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Vegan Leather back design (Forest Grey), Real Wood back design (Nordic Wood), Pantone Color (Peach Fuzz), Sandblasted aluminum frame, 8.59 mm thickness, 197 grams weight Software: Android 14 operating system

The motorola edge 50 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹59,999 for its lone variant 12 GB RAM and + 512 storage and will be available from 24th June 2024 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹5,000 discount for a limited period, ₹5,000 instant bank discount with ICICI Bank cards, and no-cost EMI starting at ₹4,167 per month.

motorola edge 50 Ultra 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

