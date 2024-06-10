Motorola India has teased its upcoming flagship smartphone – the motorola edge 50 Ultra which is launching in India on 18th June. motorola India on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Imagine a limitless world with the #MotorolaEdge50Ultra, your pocket-sized AI art studio. The 100x AI Super Zoom captures every detail, while Smart Connect easily connects your devices. Launching 18 Jun @Flipkart, http://motorola.in & leading stores #EffortlesslyIntelligent”.

The teaser confirms that the Nordic Wood version of the Edge 50 Ultra will be available in India. It also showcases the Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz color variants making a total of three color options. The motorola edge 50 Ultra was already introduced in April globally, however, the Indian market received only the motorola edge 50 Pro and motorola edge 50 Fusion in the past two months.

The Edge 50 Ultra will come with a 144Hz 10-bit OLED 1.5K screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC laced with paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. However, it remains unclear if Motorola will offer an affordable version with reduced specifications.

On the camera side, the smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide + macro camera, and a 64 MP 3x portrait telephoto lens on the rear side, along with a 50 MP selfie camera. The smartphone will also come with IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart, more details including the pricing and offers will be revealed once the smartphone is launched on 18th June.

Source (Flipkart Teaser)