Nothing recently announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone – CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone under its CMF sub-brand. However, new speculation indicates that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the recently introduced Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Rumors suggest that the CMF Phone 1 would be a more affordable version of the Nothing Phone 2a which uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The Dimensity 7300 is an upgrade from the Dimensity 7050 while not a direct successor to the Dimensity 7200 found on the Nothing Phone (2a).

The chip is expected to deliver performance comparable to the Snapdragon 778G+ found in the Nothing Phone (1). The Dimensity 7300 was recently benchmarked in the upcoming OPPO Reno12 Pro, showing impressive scores of 1,043 in single-core and 2,944 in multi-core tests on Geekbench 6, aligning closely with the performance of the Nothing Phone (1).

The teaser already shows a dial similar to that found on the CMF Neckband Pro and hints at a leather finish. The teaser comes shortly after Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will not be released until 2025. The CMF Phone 1 will be the company’s first smartphone likely to be introduced in the midrange category.

Nothinig stated that the CMF Phone 1 would embody Nothing’s signature innovation and meticulous design, serving as a compelling entry point to its product ecosystem. “As others overlook this category, we’re giving it our full attention,” the company added.

Unlike the Nothing phones, the CMF Phone 1 may not come with the Glyph interface, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to come with a replaceable plastic back cover and a Nothing Lock for exclusive add-ons, as previously teased by the company. Visual artist Rahul Janardhanan has created a concept image of the CMF Phone 1 based on teasers, featuring a replaceable plastic back cover and a Nothing Lock for exclusive add-ons.

According to earlier rumors, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 120 Hz OLED display, dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, 16 MP selfie camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC similar to the one found in the Nothing Phone (2a), 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to be priced at approximately $249 in the US, equivalent to ₹20,800 for its base model. The launch is expected to take place in July 2024, stay tuned for more updates on the CMF Phone 1 as we approach its official release.