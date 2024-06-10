Microsoft has unveiled exciting new additions to its Xbox Series X|S lineup, introducing three new models set to enhance the gaming experience for fans worldwide. The new models include the Xbox Series S – 1 TB in Robot White, the Xbox Series X – Digital Edition 1 TB in Robot White, and the Xbox Series X – Galaxy Black Special Edition 2 TB.

The Xbox Series X now comes in an all-digital Robot White version with a 1 TB SSD. This model retains the hallmark 4K gaming experience, delivering smooth frame rates of up to 120 FPS and the stunning visual fidelity of DirectX ray tracing.

The more affordable Xbox Series S now features a 1 TB SSD version in Robot White, alongside the existing Carbon Black model. Gamers can enjoy the 1440p gaming experience at up to 120 FPS, offering ample storage and powerful performance in a sleek design.

The standout in the new lineup is the Xbox Series X – 2 TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. This model doubles the storage capacity to 2 TB and boasts a unique Galaxy Black design inspired by constellations and the spirit of space exploration. The console features a Silver, Grey, and Green celestial effect symbolizing the vast Xbox gaming universe. It also includes a matching Xbox Wireless Controller with a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case.

These new editions are set to offer gamers more options and enhanced features, ensuring a top-tier gaming experience across the board. Pre-orders will open soon, with availability expected for the holiday season later in 2024.

Xbox Series X|S Price & Availability