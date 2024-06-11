Google Pixel Watch 3 fresh renders have emerged in a recent leak from OnLeaks showcasing its curved screen design in the CAD-based renders. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be unveiled later this year along with the Pixel 9 Series. The Pixel Watch 3 will be the brand’s flagship smartwatch and will be the successor to the Pixel Watch 2 introduced last year in October.

The smartwatch is expected to sport a 1.2-inch curved AMOLED screen, however, the new model appears slightly thicker than its predecessor, measuring 40.79 mm x 40.73 mm x 14 mm compared to the Pixel Watch 2’s dimensions of 41 mm x 41 mm x 12.3 mm.

The Pixel Watch 3 is rumored to house a slightly larger 307 mAh battery, a small bump from the 304 mAh battery found in the predecessor. The renders hinted at the slimmer bezels while maintaining the same screen size while retaining its hallmark design elements, including speakers on the left side and a crown.

Earlier rumors have suggested the possibility of a larger variant of the Pixel Watch 3, potentially branded as the Pixel Watch 3 Pro. It could feature a 1.3-inch or even larger display to better compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch.

Along with the larger screen, the variant is also expected to come with a larger battery. Interestingly, the larger model may deviate from the current band compatibility, likely opting for 22 mm bands instead of the 20 mm bands used with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is said to continue using the existing Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset. More details should be available in the coming months as the official launch approaches. Stay tuned.