HMD Global has launched its newest feature phones – HMD 105 and HMD 110 under its HMD brand name for the first time in India. The feature phones are priced at ₹999 for HMD 105 and ₹1,199 for HMD 110, and comes with built-in UPI, a rear camera with LED flash (HMD 110), 1,000 mAh battery that delivers up to 18 days of stand-by time, MP3 player, FM Radio, call recording, multilingual support, and more.

The HMD 105 and HMD 110 offer 2G connectivity and come in Black, Purple, and Blue color options (HMD 105) and Black, and Green color options (HMD 110). According to the company, both phones feature a similar design with strong corners, serene curves, and texturized surfaces.

The phones support up to 9 local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering and pack a 1,000 mAh battery delivering a stand-by time of up to 18 days. The phones also come with an assured one-year replacement guarantee, a tribute to ‘Bharosa Wahi, Shuruat Nayi’.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP-India & APAC, HMD Global, commented on the launch, “The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are our first feature phones to be launched in India with stylish new designs and UPI capabilities. These devices underscore our commitment to providing accessible technology. The feature-packed HMD 105 and HMD 110 aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance financial access for all within our feature phone category. These phones embody our ‘more for less’ philosophy as we continue our multi-brand journey.”

The price for the HMD 105 is ₹999 while the price for the HMD 110 is ₹1,099. Both the feature phones will be available from 11th June 2024 i.e. today on retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD.

HMD 105 & HMD 110 Price in India, Availability, Offers