WhatsApp for Android is reportedly testing a new feature aimed at offering users better privacy control over their status updates, according to WABetaInfo, a trusted feature tracker. The feature named ‘Status Privacy Confirmation’ is currently being tested in a beta version of the app, providing users with a more streamlined way to manage their status update audience.

The Status Privacy Confirmation feature, available in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.27, allows users to quickly choose who can see their status updates. Upon sharing a status, users will see a new window that lets them select specific contacts or share updates with all contacts, excluding certain individuals if needed. This update offers a significant improvement in privacy management, making it easier for users to control who views their updates.

Currently, it is accessible to beta testers through the Google Play Store beta program, with a wider rollout expected in the coming days. The Status Privacy Confirmation feature was previously available on WhatsApp for iOS via the TestFlight beta program. With these updates, WhatsApp aims to provide a more consistent and user-friendly experience across both platforms.

In addition to the privacy control feature, WhatsApp is also testing a new layout for the status updates page. Introduced in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.20, the updated interface includes a larger thumbnail for status updates, replacing the previous smaller circular window. This new design allows users to preview status updates more easily without opening them, enhancing the overall user experience.