Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, the latest addition to the Xiaomi 14 Series, in India. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is the tone-down variant of its top-of-the-line flagship – Xiaomi 14. The smartphone brings several high-end features and an elegant design, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Highlights and features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120 Hz OLED quad-curve display with 12-bit color depth and 1.5K resolution, dual 32 MP + 32 MP selfie cameras, triple 50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP cameras with Leica Summilux Lens, 67W fast charging, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and more.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI flaunts its ultra-narrow bezels with a four-side micro-curved design on both the front and rear sides and houses a metallic frame at just 7.45 mm thickness (Shadow Black and Cruise Blue). The front side sports a 6.55-inch C8 OLED display with 12-bit depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,750 x 1,236 pixels), and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include 3,000 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, in-screen fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support that charges up to 100% in 40 minutes. The smartphone has a 4184 mm² ultra-large Xiaomi Iceloop cooling system to ensure optimal performance even during intense usage. Additionally, it features the Xiaomi Pascal T1 signal enhancement chip for improved connectivity.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI equips an advanced camera setup of triple rear cameras (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP) and dual front cameras (32 MP + 32 MP) making it a total of five cameras onboard. The triple rear cameras include a 50 MP with f/1.63 aperture utilizing the Light Fusion 800 sensor with 1/1.55 inches sensor size in addition to Hyper OIS support + 12 MP ultra-wide-angle 120˚ FOV (Field Of View) with f/2.2 aperture utilizing the OmniVision OV13B10 sensor + 50 MP telephoto with f/1.98 aperture utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 with 2x optical zoom and OIS support.

The camera system uses the Leica Summilux Lens and offers up to 4K video recording (60 fps). The selfie cameras include a 32 MP f/2.0 OmniVision camera + 32 MP f/2.4 Samsung S5K3D2 100° FOV camera with support for up to 4K@60fps video recording and quad soft LED flash.

It comes in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green (Nano-Tech Vegan Leather Edition), and Shadow Black color options. Other features include USB Type-C, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio Support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NAVIC, and 5G connectivity. The smartphone runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.55-inch C8 OLED display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,750 x 1,236 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, ultra-narrow bezels, four-side micro-curved design. 7.45 mm slim (Shadow Black, Cruise Blue) 7.75 (Matcha Green), 177.3 grams (Shadow Black, Cruise Blue), 177.3 grams (Matcha Green)

6.55-inch C8 OLED display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,750 x 1,236 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, ultra-narrow bezels, four-side micro-curved design. 7.45 mm slim (Shadow Black, Cruise Blue) 7.75 (Matcha Green), 177.3 grams (Shadow Black, Cruise Blue), 177.3 grams (Matcha Green) Software: HyperOS, Android 14 operating system

HyperOS, Android 14 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 735 Graphics

Adreno 735 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM feature

8 GB RAM OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP), 50 MP f/1.63 Light Fusion 800 1/1.55″ with Hyper OIS support, 12 MP f/2.2 OmniVision OV13B10 ultra-wide 120˚ FOV + 50 MP f/1.98 Samsung JN1 telephoto OIS 2x optical, Leica Summilux Lens, 4K Video Recording (60 fps), LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP), 50 MP f/1.63 Light Fusion 800 1/1.55″ with Hyper OIS support, 12 MP f/2.2 OmniVision OV13B10 ultra-wide 120˚ FOV + 50 MP f/1.98 Samsung JN1 telephoto OIS 2x optical, Leica Summilux Lens, 4K Video Recording (60 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: Dual Cameras (32 MP + 32 MP), 32 MP f/2.0 OmniVision + 32 MP f/2.4 Samsung S5K3D2 100° FOV, 4K@60fps Video Recording, soft quad-LED flash

Dual Cameras (32 MP + 32 MP), 32 MP f/2.0 OmniVision + 32 MP f/2.4 Samsung S5K3D2 100° FOV, 4K@60fps Video Recording, soft quad-LED flash Others: In-screen fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Support

In-screen fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Support Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,700 mAh battery, 67W fast charging, 100% in 40 minutes

4,700 mAh battery, 67W fast charging, 100% in 40 minutes Colors: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, Shadow Black

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹42,999 while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹47,999. The smartphone will be available from 20th June 2024 on Mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Mi Home stores, and partner stores. Pre-booking is available starting from 12th June at 2 PM i.e. today.

The launch offers include a free Redmi Watch 3 Active worth ₹2,999 for pre-orders till 19th June 2024, ₹3,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank, or ₹3,000 additional amount on exchange, 3 months free YouTube Premium subscription, 6 months free 100 GB Google One subscription, and Xiaomi Priority Club membership.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹42,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹42,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 20th June 2024 on Mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Mi Home Stores, and partner stores

20th June 2024 on Mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Mi Home Stores, and partner stores Offers: Free Redmi Watch 3 Active worth ₹2,999 for pre-orders till 19th June 2024, ₹3,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards or ₹3,000 additional exchange bonus, 3 months free YouTube Premium subscription, 6 months free 100 GB Google One subscription, and Xiaomi Priority Club membership.

