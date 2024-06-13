Google is set to introduce the Pixel Watch 3 XL in a larger variant. According to leaked images shared by Android Headlines via @OnLeaks, the Pixel Watch 3 XL will come with a 1.45-inch large display. The Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL are expected to be unveiled later this year along with the Pixel 9 Series.

Initially rumored to be named the Pixel Watch 3 Pro, the device is confirmed to be the Pixel Watch 3 XL, aligning it with Google’s flagship phone lineup. The Pixel Watch 3 XL will retain the sleek design of its predecessors, featuring a seamless, domed glass that resembles a water droplet, and a digital crown along with a single button above, maintaining its minimalist aesthetic.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch 3 fresh renders have emerged in a recent leak from OnLeaks showcasing its curved screen design in CAD-based renders. The Pixel Watch 3 XL’s 1.45-inch screen, will be larger than the 1.2-inch on the Pixel Watch 3, with a body size of 45 mm x 45 mm x 13.89 mm, accommodating a bigger battery and potentially additional sensors, though specifics on these enhancements are yet to be disclosed.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL, along with the Pixel Watch 3, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC. While detailed specifications are still under wraps, the larger display and updated design suggest significant upgrades in functionality and performance.

More details about the Pixel Watch 3 Series, including the XL model, should be available in the coming months as the official launch approaches. Stay tuned. A full reveal is likely to take place at Google’s hardware event later this year.