realme C65 5G, which was launched in April at a price of ₹10,499, now gets a Red color variant in India. The realme C65 5G is now available in three colors – Speedy Red, Feather Green, and Glowing Black. The Speedy Red color variant will be available from 14th June 2024 i.e. tomorrow at 12 PM onwards on realme.com/in. The other two color variants i.e. Feather Green and Glowing Black are available on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com.

The realme C65 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants i.e. 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at ₹12,499, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at ₹11,499, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at ₹10,499. During the sale, a discount of ₹1,000 is available on SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards

The realme C65 5G which is the newest addition to its C Series and is priced under ₹10,000 (with offers). Features and highlights include a slim 7.89 mm IP54 water-resistant design, the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz HD+ display with 1-nit brightness, and Rainwater Smart Touch technology, 50 MP Samsung JN1 camera, up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with up to 2 TB microSD card support, 15W fast charging, realme UI 5.0, and more.

According to the company, the realme C65 5G is the world’s first 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 being the fastest entry-level 5G smartphone under ₹10,000 (combined with offers), the segment’s first 120 Hz display smartphone with the lowest 1-nit brightness, and TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification.

The realme C65 5G comes with a 7.89 mm slim design with an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating and sports a 6.67-inch 120 Hz IPS LCD with HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels). Other display features include brightness from 1-nit to 625 nits, RainWater Smart Touch technology, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Low Blue Light Certification, and TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz and paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system with Mini Capsule 2.0, and Riding Mode features. Cameras include a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary camera while the front side has an 8 MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV08D10 selfie camera.

realme C65 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, from 1-nit to 625 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification, 7.89 mm slim, 190 grams

