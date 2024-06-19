Infinix is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 40 5G, in India on 21st June at 12 PM. This follows the earlier release of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G in April. The company has confirmed the launch with a teaser highlighting its key features and specifications including its display, camera, and wireless charging.

The Infinix Note 40 5G will be the first smartphone in the country to feature an AMOLED screen, 108 MP, and wireless charging altogether. Infinix has introduced an attractive EMI plan of ₹1,333 per month with no-cost EMI options. Additionally, as a part of the launch offer, buyers will receive a free Infinix MagPad worth ₹1,999 for a limited period.

Key highlights of the upcoming smartphone are a 120 Hz AMOLED 10-bit display (1,300 nits peak brightness) in a bezel-less design, 15W Wireless MagCharge charging, Infinix X1 Cheetah chip, Active Halo AI Lighting, dual speakers with JBL sound, a 108 MP f/1.89 OIS primary camera, 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Other highlights include a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with microSD card support (1 TB), 5,000 mAh battery with 33W All-Round FastCharge 2.0, 2K video recording, IP53 dust and splash resistance, NFC, IR sensor, 5G connectivity, and runs on Android 14 with XOS 14 interface.

The Infinix Note 40 5G will be sold on Flipkart. More details including its price and other information will be available once the smartphone is launched on 21st June 2024. Stay tuned!

Know More About Infinix Note 40 5G on InfinixMobiles.in

