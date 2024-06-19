Nothing officially announced the launch date of CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone under its CMF sub-brand, along with CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds, and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch. The launch is scheduled for 8th July globally including India. The latest teaser for the upcoming smartphone hints at a lock feature, suggesting the possibility of a replaceable back cover, along with a dial similar to that found on the CMF Neckband Pro.

It is speculated that the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the recently introduced Dimensity 7300 SoC. Rumors suggest that the CMF Phone 1 would be a more affordable version of the Nothing Phone 2a which uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The Dimensity 7300 is an upgrade from the Dimensity 7050 while not a direct successor to the Dimensity 7200 found on the Nothing Phone (2a).

While specific details about the CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 remain under wraps, teasers hint at exciting features. The CMF Buds Pro 2 teaser suggests the inclusion of a Smart Dial, reminiscent of the CMF Neckband Pro. For the CMF Watch Pro 2, the teaser shows a round dial, but no additional specifications have been revealed yet.

According to earlier rumors, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 120 Hz OLED display, dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, 16 MP selfie camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC similar to the one found in the Nothing Phone (2a), 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The launch event for these new devices is scheduled for 8th July 2024 at 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST). The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to be priced at approximately $249 in the US, equivalent to ₹20,800 for its base model. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming CMF devices.