realme is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone tomorrow and today the company has announced the pre-order date and exciting offers for the realme GT 6. The pre-order will commence on 20th June i.e. tomorrow at 2:30 PM and will run until 24th June on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. realme is offering pre-order deals worth up to ₹5,000 for a limited time.

The realme GT 6 will be available in three variants:

realme GT 6 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

realme GT 6 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

realme GT 6 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

The offers include ₹4,000 discount on leading banks, an additional ₹1,000 exchange offer for 8 GB + 256 GB and 16 GB + 512 GB variants, and while the 12 GB + 256 GB variant will include ₹3,000 discount on leading banks along with an additional ₹1,000 exchange offer. Additional benefits include Screen Damage Protection for 6 months, 24-hour advance shipment for online purchases, realme Buds Air 5 with mainline channel purchases, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, zero down payment, and up to 24 months of easy EMI.

realme has already unveiled the specs and features of the smartphone including the flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 OIS camera, 50 MP telephoto 2x camera, glass back design, 5,500 mAh battery with 120W SUPERWOOC fast charging, largest dual VC cooling system, NEXT AI including AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision Mode, and AI Smart Loop.

realme has already confirmed that the realme GT 6 will launch in several countries, including Italy, India, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming realme GT 6.

