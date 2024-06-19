OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its latest addition to the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G. The company has already begun teasing its upcoming Nord smartphone which is confirmed to debut on 24th June for both global and Indian markets. This follows the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE4 in April.

Regarding the phone, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, “The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is the ideal phone that’s set to revolutionize the budget smartphone market. By delivering OnePlus’ flagship-level battery life, charging speeds, display quality, and photography experience, all at an unbeatable price, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G stands out from the crowd to set a new benchmark for the budget smartphone segment.”

Key highlights of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G include a 120 Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits, in addition to the Aqua Touch technology for smooth and responsive touch interactions. Aside from these, it will pack a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, along with OnePlus.in, and offline stores. Stay tuned for more updates and detailed info following the official launch.

