Today, realme India launched the realme GT 6, the company’s newest and most anticipated flagship smartphone under its realme GT lineup. The realme GT 6 is the first AI-powered smartphone featuring Next AI and also the upper-variant of the realme GT 6T launched last month. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the new realme Buds Air6 Pro. Highlights and features of the realme GT 6 include a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the brightest 6,000 nits 120 Hz 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, super-fast 120W charging, triple cameras (50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto + 8 MP ultra-wide) with 50 MP Sony LYT-808 OIS primary camera, IP65 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery, NFC security chip, 9-layer advanced dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our realme GT 6 review.

realme GT 6 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz/2,500 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.6 mm thickness, 199 grams

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Like the GT 6T, the realme GT 6 flaunts its nano-level mirror finish glass design with a misty AG process and a high-grade stainless steel module. The difference here is the glass back which lacks on the realme GT 6T. The smartphone is also protected by IP65 dust and water-resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It comes in Fluid Silver and Razor Green color options, we got the Razor Green as you can see in the images.

The smartphone is about 8.6 mm in thickness and 199 grams in weight. The curved edges make it extremely handy, the glass back gives you a premium feel, the overall design of the smartphone is more refined, solid, high quality, and premium in the segment. The rear side has a triple camera setup of 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP with dual LEDs as you can see and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

On the front side, there’s this stunning display with super-high 6,000 nits brightness dominating the segment and also taking on the high-end expensive flagships. It uses the identical display we saw on the realme GT 6T, it has a 6.78-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 – 120 Hz.

Other features include 360 Hz or 2,500 Hz (turbocharged) touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. After realme GT 6T, this is another brightest display we have seen, it has the best quality in the segment leaving many rivals behind. It uses SGS AI Eye-Protection and AI-backed features for eye comfort and sleep.

As for the sides, connectivity, and audio, the right side has a power button and volume controls, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers, a microphone, and a dual 5G SIM tray that supports dual SIM slots without the microSD slot. The top side has another microphone and an infrared sensor. The smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers for louder volumes and to enhance the overall audio experience.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme GT 6 runs on the realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system as seen on several realme realme smartphones including its sibling realme GT 6T. The smartphone comes with an Android security patch of 5th April 2024. The realme UI 5.0 seamlessly integrates AI features for a better user experience. The realme GT 6 is the first smartphone featuring the ‘NEXT AI’ enabling powerful hardware with advanced AI features. These AI features include AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision Mode, and AI Smart Loop.

The AI Smart Removal enables users to enhance their photos by manually selecting and removing unwanted elements such as passersby and clutter. The AI technology then seamlessly fills in the background, ensuring the final image looks natural and pristine, free from any trace of the removed objects.

The AI Night Vision Mode enhances nighttime photography with advanced night video algorithms. The realme GT 6 can capture exceptionally clear videos in dark environments, comparable to those taken with phones equipped with a 1-inch sensor according to the company.

The AI Smart Loop is designed to boost productivity, the AI Smart Loop feature recognizes and processes content that users select and drag on the screen, allowing quick sharing to third-party apps. This feature simplifies operations, reduces the number of steps needed for various tasks, and enhances overall efficiency. It encompasses three main capabilities: Smart Recognition, Simplified Operations, and Increased Efficiency.

About the realme UI 5.0, it comes with a host of customization options, allowing users to tailor the look and interface according to their preferences. Notable features include Air Gestures, Mini Capsule, and more. The realme UI 5.0 also enables you to use the additional perks from the realme UI 4.0 interface. Built on the Android 14 operating system, the realme UI 5.0 marks a substantial improvement over its predecessors (realme UI 4.0 and older). The significant upgrades are the new AI features available on the realme GT 6.

The interface has been revamped for an optimized UI experience, improved privacy and security features, and various other enhancements. The performance is smooth and lag-free, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate and the optimized CPU, the realme GT 6 offers a smooth user experience. You get very minimal pre-installed apps such as Facebook, Amazon, and Snapchat aside from the usual apps from realme and Google.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme GT 6 packs a punch when it comes to power, it packs a flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz paired with Adreno 735 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks and offers up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. In addition, it has the largest 9-layer advanced Iceberg dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²) for maximum heat dissipation, and a dedicated security chip to ensure enhanced privacy.

The smartphone comes in three RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone offers the faster RAM type i.e. LPDDR5x and the faster storage type i.e. UFS 4.0, known to be in flagship level class.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a high-performance octa-core SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process with a 1 + 4 + 3 core configuration. This includes a high-performance Kryo Prime core (ARM Cortex-X4) clocked at 3.0 GHz, four performance Kryo Gold cores (ARM Cortex-A720) clocked at 2.8 GHz, and three power-efficient Kryo Sliver cores (ARM Cortex-A520) clocked at 2.0 GHz along with an 8 MB L3 CPU cache and Adreno 735 GPU.

The SoC inherits the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC including 4nm TSMC manufacturing, ARM Cortex-X4 cores, Image ISP, Display, Memory, and Modem Architecture. The SoC offers an X70 5G Modem-RF System, a Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Dolby Vision, and Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless).

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performs slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In terms of overall performance, the SoC is faster than many chips in the segment, expect a smooth and fast performance out of the phone in this segment. You can see the benchmarks from the Geekbench 6 scoring over 1,800 points in single-core and 4,800 points in multi-core while the GPU scored an impressive 9,112 points.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Adreno 735 acts as a fast GPU in the segment which is great for gamers. The GPU delivers notably faster gaming performance in its class with the highest possible graphics settings for most games. Aside from these, the users can benefit from the smooth 120 fps gaming, advanced cooling system, and tweak the CPU frequency.

For thermal concerns, the realme GT 6 (similar to the realme GT 6T) comes with an Iceberg Vapour Chamber Cooling System which has 9 layers of Graphite sheets and sized at 10,014 mm² for extreme cooling for effective heat dissipation.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C (v3.2 Gen1), Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Infrared sensor, IceLoop cooling system, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Cameras

The realme GT 6 uses the most powerful imaging system ever seen on a realme smartphone, as per the company. The rear side is equipped with a triple camera setup of triple cameras (50 MP f/1.69 main + 50 MP f/2.0 telephoto + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide) and a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera on the front side for selfie and video calling needs.

The primary camera is a 50 MP f/1.69 using the powerful Sony LYT-808 sensor sized at 1/1.4-inch along with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) making a significant upgrade over the Sony LYT-600 sensor used in the realme GT 6T. The other two cameras are a 50 MP f.2.0 telephoto with 2x zoom (47mm equivalent focal length) utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle using the Sony IMX355 sensor.

realme GT 6 uses realme’s exclusive HyperTone Image Engine which is integrated seamlessly into the smartphone, utilizing AI to process images in the RAW domain delivering more realistic and natural tonal renditions, enhancing the overall photographic experience. The camera supports up to 4k video recording (60 fps), Dolby Vision video recording, 1080p slow motion video recording (240 fps), and dual LED flash.

The camera package is exceptional and delivers mind-boggling results. The realme GT 6 has optimized camera features and is probably much stronger in the segment compared to the opponents. For the camera package, you get a high-quality sensor, telephoto zoom, OIS support, and Dolby Video video recording, and this makes it a powerful camera system for camera enthusiasts.

It uses the AI Night Vision Mode which enhances nighttime photography with advanced night video algorithms. The realme GT 6 can capture exceptionally clear videos in dark environments, comparable to those taken with phones equipped with a 1-inch sensor according to the company. You can also remove the objects from the photos which uses the power of AI to edit the images.

The camera interface offers a bunch of features and modes, including Night Mode, Photo Mode, Street Mode, Portrait Mode, HDR, Hi-Res, Pro Mode, Film, Dual-View Video, Panorama, Slo-Mo, Text Scanner, Time-Lapse, Tilt-shift, Beauty Mode, Interval, Timer, Filters, and more. The camera offers impressive results which you can see in the attached samples below delivering crisp details and vivid image quality. Here are some samples to show you the camera performance quality.

realme GT 6 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The battery + charging package is identical to what we have seen on the realme GT 6T. The realme GT 6 is equipped with a larger 5,500 mAh battery compared to the typical 5,000 mAh and supports an ultra-fast 120W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

The battery is larger which means the smartphone will last longer than rivals with a 5,000 mAh battery. The 5,500 mAh battery ensures a long-lasting battery life combined with the realme UI 5.0 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU optimizations, expect up to 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns.

With the 120W super fast charger, you can expect the battery to be charged from 0% to 50% in 10 minutes and fully 100% in less than 20 minutes. The charging is top-notch in this segment and defeats many competitors, (45W, 67W, 80W, and so on). The realme GT 6 emerges with a better position in the charging department.

Verdict – realme GT 6 Review

The realme GT 6 emerges as a top contender in its class. As far as the features are concerned, the smartphone is a standout choice for users seeking a premium, high-performance smartphone. Noteworthy features we liked are the top-notch Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC for high performance, the stunning 6,000 nits LTPO AMOLED brightest screen leaving many opponents behind, super-fast 120W charging, exceptional camera performance, and its AI features adding to the overall smooth user experience. Aside from these, the users can benefit from the smooth 120 fps gaming, the largest advanced cooling system (10,014 mm² area), and tweak the CPU frequency. The dedicated security chip ensures enhanced privacy.

realme GT 6 Price In India – Where To Buy

The realme GT 6 starts at a price of ₹40,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, ₹42,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹44,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The pre-order starts today i.e. 20th June at 2:30 PM and will run until 24th June on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

The launch offers include ₹4,000 discount on leading banks for 8 GB + 256 GB and 16 GB + 512 GB variants, while the 12 GB + 256 GB variant will include a ₹3,000 discount on leading banks along with an additional ₹1,000 exchange offer on all variants. Additional benefits include Screen Damage Protection for 6 months, 24-hour advance shipment for online purchases, free realme Buds Air 5 with mainline channel purchases, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, zero down payment, and up to 24 months of easy EMI.

