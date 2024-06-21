vivo has officially announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone – the vivo T3 Lite 5G, set for 27th June. The company has confirmed the launch in a teaser on its official website highlighting it as the most affordable 5G smartphone, lightning-fast processor, and Sony AI camera.

The vivo T3 Lite 5G will be the newest addition to the vivo T Series and is said to be the most affordable dual 5G smartphone. The vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to be even cheaper than the vivo T3x 5G, which launched in April starting at ₹13,499. Last year’s vivo T2x 5G debuted at ₹12,999, hinting that the vivo T3 Lite 5G could be priced even lower.

The teaser image reveals dual rear cameras and two color options – Grey and Green. While additional details about the SoC and camera are yet to be disclosed, vivo has hinted at incorporating a Sony sensor with the secondary camera likely being a 2 MP depth sensor.

Reports suggest that the vivo T3 Lite 5G with model number V2356, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a minor upgrade from the Dimensity 6020 found in the vivo T3x. Additionally, rumors indicate that the phone might feature a 120 Hz LCD screen.

The vivo T3 Lite 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo’s India e-store and offline retail outlets. More details, including the SoC and camera specifications, will be revealed on 24th June and 26th June respectively. Stay tuned for more.

Source (vivo.com/in)