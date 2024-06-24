Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G lineup with a fresh Olive Green color variant for the global market. The new addition joins the existing Midnight Black, Aurora Purple, and Ocean Teal options launched last year.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Olive Green variant offers the same specifications and features. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120 Hz OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. a 200 MP rear camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor + OIS, along with two secondary cameras – 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera, and selfie camera of 16 MP on the front.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has recently received the Android 14 update with Hyper OS. It also maintains an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, an AG matte glass back cover, and a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Olive Green will be available in select countries and regions starting at $399 (~₹33,300) through Xiaomi’s official sales channels. Prices may vary depending on the region.