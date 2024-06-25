After teasers, OnePlus has finally launched its newest Nord CE series smartphone in India – the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched last year and is priced at ₹19,999. Highlights and features include a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Aqua Touch Technology for the first time in this price range, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC, IP54 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes in three color variants – Super Silver, Mega Blue, and India-exclusive Ultra Orange. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G equips a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,100 nits peak brightness. The display uses the Aqua Touch technology for the first time in this segment for a smoother touch experience.

The smartphone is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands up to 2 TB via microSD card. The smartphone packs a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging providing 1-day power in 20 minutes.

The cameras include a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.95 main camera utilizing the Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a secondary 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera while the front side offers a 16 MP f/2.4 camera for selfie and video calling needs.

It runs on OxygenOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system. Other features include an IP54 water-resistant design, an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack, 5G connectivity, and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G – a value phone that incorporates our flagship specifications and technologies to redefine the benchmark for its price range,” said by Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “OnePlus is dedicated to solving user pain points to deliver real improvements in the smartphone user experiences. With long-lasting battery life, exceptional fast charging, a captivating display, and outstanding photography capabilities, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G brings users OnePlus’ iconic flagship-level fast and long-lasting experience all at an unbeatable price.”

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Aqua Touch, 8.1 mm thickness, 191 grams weight

The price for the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 27th June 2024 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other retail channels. Offers include up to ₹1,000 bank discount (ICICI, OneCard), an additional ₹250 off for students, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and Jio postpaid offers.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

