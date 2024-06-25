Infinix India, on Friday, launched its latest smartphone – Infinix Note 40 5G under its Infinix Note lineup. This follows the launch of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G in April. The Infinix Note 40 5G is the first smartphone in the country to feature an AMOLED screen, 108 MP, and wireless charging altogether.

Highlights and features of the smartphone include a 6.78-inch 120 Hz AMOLED 10-bit Full HD+ display (1,300 nits peak brightness) in a bezel-less design, 15W Wireless MagCharge charging, Infinix X1 Cheetah chip, Active Halo AI Lighting, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, dual speakers with JBL sound, triple 108 MP f/1.89 OIS + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras, 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with microSD card support (1 TB), 5,000 mAh battery with 33W All-Round FastCharge 2.0, 2K video recording, IP53 dust and splash resistance, NFC, IR sensor, 5G connectivity, and runs on Android 14 with XOS 14 interface.

The Infinix Note 40 5G is available in two color variants – Obsidian Black, and Titan Gold. The backside offers a unique Active Halo AI Lighting for the first time in the segment that is activated by incoming calls, charging, notifications, music, gaming, voice assistant, and more.

Infinix Note 40 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,436 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP53 dust and water resistance, Active Halo AI Lighting, 7.91 mm thickness, 185 grams weight

6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,436 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, IP53 dust and water resistance, Active Halo AI Lighting, 7.91 mm thickness, 185 grams weight Software: Android 14 operating system, XOS 14 Interface

Android 14 operating system, XOS 14 Interface CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55) GPU: IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics

IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB extended RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.89 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, lossless 3x superzoom, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP f/1.89 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, lossless 3x superzoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.2

32 MP f/2.2 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, stereo speakers with JBL Audio, IR Blaster, Active Halo AI Lighting

In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, stereo speakers with JBL Audio, IR Blaster, Active Halo AI Lighting Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, All-Round FastCharge2.0, Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, All-Round FastCharge2.0, Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip Colors: Obsidian Black, Titan Gold

The Infinix Note 40 5G is priced at ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) and will be available from 26th June at 2 PM on Flipkart. Infinix has introduced an attractive EMI plan of ₹1,333 per month with no-cost EMI options. Additionally, as a part of the launch offer, buyers will receive a free Infinix MagPad worth ₹1,999 for a limited period. Users will get a ₹2,000 discount on HDFC, SBI, AXIS bank cards, and ₹2,000 additional discount on exchange.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 26th June 2024 on Flipkart

26th June 2024 on Flipkart Offers: ₹2,000 discount on HDFC, SBI, AXIS bank cards, ₹2,000 additional discount on exchange, free Infinity MagPad charging accessories worth ₹1,999

