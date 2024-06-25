OPPO India, on Friday, launched its newest mid-range smartphone – OPPO A3 Pro 5G in India. The key features and highlights of the smartphone include a 7.68mm ultra-slim damage proof Armor body, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, IP54 dust and water-resistant design with Splash Touch, 120Hz display, 50 MP camera, and more.

The OPPO A3 Pro 5G flaunts its new ultra-slim 7.68mm damage-proof all-round armor body which uses Blue Glass double tempered glass for added protection along with IP54 dust and water-resistant design and Splash Touch. Key components are cushioned with a Biomimetic Sponge for shock absorption. The device has earned SGS Drop-Resistance Certification (Standard) and SGS Military Standard Certification for its ruggedness.

The smartphone comes in two color variants – Moonlight Purple, and Starry Black. The Moonlight Purple variant showcases OPPO’s Magnetic Particle Design, creating a dynamic texture against its dark purple back cover, while the Starry Black model features a matte texture enhanced by the iconic OPPO Glow process.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8 GB RAM and either 128 GB storage or 256 GB storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD. It packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Cameras include a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 portrait camera along with an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

OPPO A3 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch HD+ display (1,604 x 720 pixels resolution), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Blue Glass double tempered glass for protection, IP54 dust and water-resistant, 7.68mm slim, 186 grams weight

6.67-inch HD+ display (1,604 x 720 pixels resolution), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Blue Glass double tempered glass for protection, IP54 dust and water-resistant, 7.68mm slim, 186 grams weight Software: ColorOS 14 based on Android 14

ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 2 TB

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 2 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait) LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait) LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging

5,000 mAh, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Moonlight Purple, Starry Black

The price for the OPPO A3 Pro 5G starts at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available on Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets. Offers include 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and zero down-payment with leading partners.

OPPO A3 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

₹17,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage) Availability: 21st June 2024 on Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets

21st June 2024 on Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets Offers: 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, zero down-payment with leading partners

Get OPPO A3 Pro 5G on OPPO.com/in