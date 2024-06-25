Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Note 13 Pro lineup with the launch of the Scarlet Red Edition in India. The new variant joins the previously released Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black options, enhancing the color choices available to consumers. Last week, Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in an Olive Green color for global markets.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Edition variant offers the same specifications and features. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120 Hz OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. a 200 MP rear camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor + OIS, along with two secondary cameras – 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera, and selfie camera of 16 MP on the front.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has recently received the Android 14 update with Hyper OS. It also maintains an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, an AG matte glass back cover, and a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Edition is priced at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB + 128 GB model, and ₹26,999 for its 8 GB + 256 GB model. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today, i.e. 25th June 2024 on mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and through Xiaomi’s retail stores.

