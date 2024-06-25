boAt has introduced its latest wireless Bluetooth speaker – the Stone Lumos 60W which comes equipped with LED projection. The new speaker is priced at ₹6,999 and is set to enhance your audio experience with powerful sound and visual effects.

The boAt Stone Lumos delivers 60 watts of impressive audio output with its built-in 7-mode LED projection, which adds a dynamic visual element to the music-listening experience. The LED lights can be synchronized with the music, creating an immersive atmosphere.

The wireless speaker comes in Midnight Black and offers IPX4 splash and water resistance making it suitable for indoor and outdoor settings. The boAt Stone Lumos delivers up to 9 hours of playback time which is ideal for parties or daily use. The TWS pairing offers stereo sound with two speakers.

The audio can be customized via the boAt Hearables app, switching sound profiles, adjusting settings, Dual EQ mode, and monitoring battery life effortlessly. The speaker features Bluetooth 5.3 and offers AUX and USB options for connecting various devices. The built-in microphone supports clear, hands-free calling.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of boAt, said, “In a time where instant entertainment is paramount, the Stone Lumos is crafted to elevate your gatherings into memorable experiences. At boAt, we remain dedicated to delivering superior audio quality and affordability, ensuring everyone can indulge in immersive audio experiences.”

The boAt Stone Lumos is priced at ₹6,999 and is on boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and retail stores including Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales starting today.