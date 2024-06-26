motorola India is set to launch the motorola razr 50 Ultra in the country on 4th July, following its recent global unveiling. The motorola razr 50 Ultra will be the brand’s latest addition to the razr lineup highlighting its foldable 6.9-inch 165 Hz pOLED display and a 4-inch 165 Hz pOLED cover display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The motorola razr 50 Ultra will be the successor to last year’s motorola razr 40 Ultra. It will be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0. It will come with a 50 MP OIS main camera + 50 MP telephoto 2x camera + 32 MP selfie camera and will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The smartphone will be available in Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Midnight Blue colors. Additional features will include an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, Android 14 with Hello UI, Moto AI, and Google Gemini integration.

The motorola razr 50 Ultra will be sold on Amazon.in, motorola.com, and offline stores starting 4th July 2024. For Europe and LATAM, the razr 50 Ultra is priced at €1,199.99, equivalent to ~$1282 in the US or ~₹1,07,190 in India.

