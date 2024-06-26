realme India launched its budget smartphone – the realme C61 which is the newest addition to its C Series and is priced at ₹7,699 for the base model. Features and highlights include a 7.84mm slim IP54 water-resistant design, UNISOC T612 SoC, 32 MP main camera, up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and more.

The realme C61 uses nano-level lithography that exhibits elegant textures. It comes with an HD+ display with the mini capsule feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 32 MP primary camera along with a secondary depth camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 1.8 days and maintains over 80% of its capacity even after 1,000 charging cycles, according to the company.

The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC Tiger T612 octa-core SoC paired with either 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 6 GB RAM with up to +6 GB RAM extension and comes in two storage options i.e. 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage that expands via microSD card.

The realme C61 is available in Safari Green, and Marble Black color options and comes in three RAM and storage variants i.e. 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage as the base variant, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage as the mid variant, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage as the top variant.

Commenting on the launch, a realme Spokesperson said, “At realme, our aim is to empower everyone with the power of technology. Today is a significant milestone in our innovation journey as we proudly introduce the realme C61, a revolutionary addition to our popular realme C Series. As the toughest C Series smartphone yet, the realme C61 is set to transform user experience with its superior performance and advanced features. Our realme C Series has always been committed to making innovative technology accessible to more people. With such cutting-edge features available at an accessible price, this series has indeed left a significant imprint on the industry.”

The realme C61 is priced at ₹7,699 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, ₹8,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹8,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 28th July 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores. The launch offers include a ₹900 bank discount on the 6 GB + 128 GB model.

realme C61 Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹7,699 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹8,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹8,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹7,699 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹8,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹8,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: 28th July 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores

28th July 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores Offers: ₹900 bank discount (6 GB + 128 GB model)

Get realme C61 on realme.com/in

realme C67 5G Review