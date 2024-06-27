vivo India has launched its latest and the most affordable 5G smartphone – the vivo T3 Lite 5G priced at ₹9,999 with offers. Highlights and features include a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 50 MP Sony camera, IP64 dust and water-resistant design, 5G connectivity, 6 GB + 6 GB RAM, and more.

The vivo T3 Lite 5G flaunts its IP64 dust and water-resistant design and comes in two color variants – Vibrant Green, and Majestic Black. The vivo T3 Lite 5G equips a 6.56-inch HD+ display (1,612 x 720 pixels) with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 840 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 4 GB or 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The cameras include a dual setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony sensor camera and a secondary 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera while the front side offers an 8 MP f/2.0 camera for selfie and video calling needs. It runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system. Other features include a USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm jack, 5G connectivity, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, vivo India, said, “We are thrilled to expand our Series T portfolio in India with the launch of the new T3 Lite 5G. Designed for young, tech-savvy users seeking superior performance at an affordable price, this device showcases our commitment to making advanced technology accessible. We are confident that our young millennials and Gen Z users will love this new device for its exceptional multitasking capabilities and Turbo experience in every aspect.”

vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.56-inch HD+ display (1,612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 8.39 mm thickness (Black), 8.53 mm thickness (Green), 185 grams weight

6.56-inch HD+ display (1,612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 8.39 mm thickness (Black), 8.53 mm thickness (Green), 185 grams weight Software: Android 14, FunTouchOS 14

Android 14, FunTouchOS 14 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card

128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony sensor + 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony sensor + 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm jack

USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm jack Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging

5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging Colors: Vibrant Green, Majestic Black

The price for the vivo T3 Lite 5G starts at ₹10,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹11,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 4th July 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Offers include ₹500 bank discount on HDFC and Axis Flipkart cards.

vivo T3 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹10,499 (4 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹11,499 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage)

₹10,499 (4 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹11,499 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage) Availability: 4th July 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores

4th July 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores Offers: ₹500 bank discount on HDFC, and Axis Flipkart cards

