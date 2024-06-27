OPPO India is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G smartphones. The brand teases the devices as ‘Your Everyday AI Companion’. The OPPO Reno12 Series, with its AI-driven features, is expected to launch in India in July, promising to bring advanced AI capabilities to a broader audience.

The OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G have already made waves in global markets, and are equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered features designed to enhance both photography and productivity.

The OPPO Reno12 Series boasts several innovative AI camera features, eliminating the need for post-photo editing:

AI Eraser 2.0: Achieves a 98% accuracy rate in recognizing and removing background distractions.

AI Perfect Shot: Uses AI Clear Face technology to deliver high-definition facial details, especially useful in group photos.

AI Best Face: Ensures perfect group shots by correcting closed eyes.

AI Studio: Utilizes Generative AI to transform photos into digital avatars.

These AI capabilities optimize light, color, and texture, and reduce motion blur, significantly enhancing overall photo quality. OPPO’s advanced facial recognition algorithms can enhance up to 296 facial features in real time.

The OPPO Reno12 Series integrates several AI tools to boost productivity, powered by Google Gemini LLM:

AI Toolbox: Includes AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak to assist in writing, summarizing meetings, and enhancing communication.

AI Summary: Quickly provides summaries and highlights of lengthy content.

AI Recording Summary: Summarizes meeting recordings in English and Hindi, generating notes, summaries, and transcripts.

AI Writer: Completes sentences, suggests words, and corrects grammar for more efficient communication.

OPPO has also focused on enhancing user experience with features aimed at improving efficiency and connectivity:

AI Clear Voice: Reduces background noise by up to 40dB, improving call clarity.

AI LinkBoost: Optimizes network usage, reducing data lag by up to 25%.

Battery Optimization: The Trinity Engine adjusts power consumption in real-time, extending battery life. Both smartphones will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, enabling charging up to 100% in just 46 minutes.

Smart Charging: Adapts to charging habits for safer and more efficient charging.

BeaconLink Technology: Enables one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in no-network environments.

RAM-Vitalization: Enhances app performance by retaining up to five apps in memory for 72 hours.

ROM-Vitalization: Compresses infrequently accessed data to save storage space.

OPPO’s AI R&D Centre in Shenzhen collaborates with tech giants like Google, Microsoft, MediaTek, and Qualcomm. The company holds over 5,399 AI-related patents, including 3,796 in AI imaging. The OPPO Reno12 Series aims to democratize AI access, targeting 50 million users globally.