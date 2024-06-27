Google Chrome is introducing a set of new features designed to improve the search experience on both Android and iOS platforms. Following the successful launch of features like ‘Listen to this Page’ and ‘Minimized Custom Tabs’, Chrome is now bringing more search-related functionalities and design updates to smartphones and tablets. Here are the key new features of Google Chrome for iOS and Android.

Enhanced Chrome Actions for Local Searches

Google has introduced additional Chrome Actions specifically for local business searches. Users searching for local businesses, such as restaurants, will now see three new options: Call, Directions, and Reviews. This feature is currently available on Android and will be rolled out to iOS later this year.

Redesigned Address Bar for Tablets

The address bar on tablets has been redesigned to align with Google’s Material You design language. When users make a search, the website remains visible in a new drop-down menu format. This update aims to enhance the visual and functional experience of searching on larger screens.

Improved Shortcut Suggestions

Google has refined shortcut suggestions in the address bar to better align with users’ typing habits. This improvement helps users navigate more efficiently to frequently visited websites based on their usual search patterns.

Trending Searches on iOS

Previously available only on Android since 2023, the Trending Searches feature is now being introduced to iOS. By tapping on an empty address bar, users can view a list of trending searches. Selecting a trending topic will display related searches, providing a quick way to explore popular content.

Live Sports Cards in Discover Feed

Google is adding live sports cards to the Discover feed, allowing users to receive automatic updates on their favorite sports teams. This feature offers real-time information and can be customized through the three-dot menu, ensuring users stay up-to-date with the latest sports news and scores.

With these updates, Google Chrome aims to provide a more intuitive and enriched browsing experience. The new features not only enhance search capabilities but also bring design improvements and personalized content to users. As these updates roll out, users on both Android and iOS can look forward to a more seamless and interactive search experience.