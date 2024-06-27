Reliance Jio has announced its new unlimited plans for prepaid and postpaid users. The base plan with 28 days validity which was priced at ₹155 will now start at ₹189 per month reflecting a ~21.9% increase. Other plans have seen price hikes ranging from 12% to 25%. The revised Jio plans will be available starting from 3rd July 2024.

The new plans start from ₹189 per month to ₹449 per month while the 2-month plans start from ₹579 to ₹629. The 3-month plans start from ₹479 to ₹1,199 and annual plans start from ₹1,899 to ₹3,599. Refer to the new plans below.

According to the company, nearly 85% of India’s 5G cells are operated by Jio, providing users with unparalleled 5G experiences at no additional cost on its leading plans. With over 250 million feature phone users in India still stuck in the 2G era, JioBharat and JioPhone have been instrumental in bridging this gap, offering affordable 4G-enabled devices. These users will continue to benefit from existing tariffs.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, “The introduction of new plans is a step towards industry innovation and sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India, and Jio takes pride in contributing to this vision. Jio will always prioritize our country and customers, continuing to invest in India’s digital future.”

Building on its commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced user experience, Jio Platforms Limited is introducing two new applications:

JioSafe: A quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, file transfer, and more, priced at ₹199 per month.

JioTranslate: An AI-powered multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages, text, and images, priced at ₹99 per month.

For the first year, Jio users will get both applications, worth ₹298 per month, absolutely free.