Bharti Airtel has announced an update to its mobile tariffs for prepaid and postpaid users with changes set to take effect from 3rd July 2024. The base plan with 28 days validity which was priced at ₹179 will now start at ₹199 per month reflecting an ~11% increase. Other plans have seen price hikes of up to 20%. This is after Jio increased the prices of its prepaid and postpaid plans by up to 25%.

The new plans start from ₹199 per month to ₹449 per month while the 2-month plans start from ₹579 to ₹649. The 3-month plans start from ₹509 to ₹979 and annual plans start from ₹1,999 to ₹3,599. Refer to the new plans below.

This move aligns with Airtel’s long-standing position that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to exceed ₹300 to sustain a financially healthy telecom sector in India. Such an ARPU level is critical to support the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum while ensuring a modest return on capital.

Airtel highlighted the price revisions are modest, with an increase of less than 70 paise per day on entry-level plans. This approach aims to minimize the financial impact on budget-conscious consumers while still supporting the broader industry goal of sustainable tariff structures.

These new tariff rates will apply across all service circles, including those managed by Bharti Hexacom Ltd. The updated plans will be accessible on Airtel’s official website from 3rd July 2024.