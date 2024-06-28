Nothing has unveiled key details about its upcoming CMF Phone 1 ahead of its 8th July launch. The CMF Phone 1 will be India’s first smartphone powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with 8 GB RAM (+8 GB RAM Booster), a teaser on Flipkart reveals.

The CMF Phone 1 will be the first smartphone under its CMF sub-brand. Alongside the CMF Phone 1, the brand will also introduce CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds, and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch. The launch is scheduled for 8th July 2024 globally including India which can be live-streamed at cmf.tech.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G is a midrange SoC introduced just last month and it’s a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Dimensity 7050 SoC. Maintaining the 8-core architecture, it now uses a 4nm process from TSMC, enhancing efficiency and significantly reducing battery drain, thereby extending usage times.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC scores an impressive 673,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark outperforming the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and MediaTek Dimensity 7050.

The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with up to 8 GB of RAM with an additional 8 GB RAM Booster (virtual RAM). A 6 GB RAM variant will also be available. Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a Super AMOLED screen. The phone is expected to use a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120 Hz display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

The price for the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be priced under ₹20,000. Stay tuned for more details.

Source (Flipkart.com)