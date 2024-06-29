With the recent tariff hikes by Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced its revised prepaid and postpaid mobile tariffs, marking its first such move since 2021. Vi’s revised pricing sees an increase of up to 20%, with the monthly plan now starting at ₹199. Additionally, the annual plan priced at ₹2,899 has been raised to ₹3,499, reflecting a 20% hike.

According to Vi, these changes align with the company’s philosophy of supporting entry-level users while adjusting higher prices to match increased usage. The modifications to entry-level plans are minimal to mitigate the impact on budget-conscious consumers.

Vi has announced plans for significant investments over the next few quarters to enhance its 4G experience and facilitate the launch of its 5G services. These improvements aim to provide a superior user experience in the increasingly competitive telecom market.

Despite the price hikes, Vi continues to offer attractive benefits such as unlimited night data and data rollover in its daily data plans, ensuring that customers receive good value for their money. Here’s the details of the Vi prepaid and postpaid plans below.

The new prepaid plans will come into effect on 4th July 2024, a day after the revised tariffs from rivals Airtel and Jio are implemented. Customers will be able to access the updated plans through all existing touchpoints and channels.