Earlier today, realme announced the upcoming launch of its Realme 13 Pro series 5G in India, celebrated as the first professional AI camera smartphone by realme. realme has already unveiled its Next AI on the realme GT 6, showcasing the smartphone’s compelling AI features. The upcoming device promises to introduce revolutionary AI features in smartphone imaging. To showcase these innovations, realme has scheduled the realme AI Imaging Media Preview Event on 4th July 2024 in Bangkok.

realme has invited TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, to the event. Together, they will explore the transformative potential of AI in smartphone cameras and imaging technology. The event will also mark the announcement of a new collaborative initiative between realme and TÜV Rheinland.

In line with its global AI strategy and the introduction of its Next AI technology IP, realme is implementing a comprehensive range of AI functions across all its products. This includes image-focused AI features designed to enhance user experience. realme’s Number Series is already known for its superior camera and imaging capabilities, and the upcoming realme 13 Pro Series aims to build on this reputation.

realme’s upcoming 13 Pro Series is expected to set a new benchmark in mobile photography. The company aims to make powerful AI camera technology accessible to a broader audience, aligning with its mission to deliver superior technology experiences to young users worldwide.

“The upcoming realme 13 Pro Series is poised to set a new benchmark in mobile photography and aims to make the powerful features of AI camera technology accessible to a broader audience as part of realme’s brand mission to deliver superior technology experiences to young users worldwide,” said the company.

At the realme AI Imaging Media Preview Event, realme executives will be joined by representatives from TÜV Rheinland. They will discuss the future implications of AI for smartphone imaging and how this collaboration aims to turn this futuristic vision into reality.

The realme 13 Pro Series promises to revolutionize mobile photography with its AI-driven features, and the upcoming event will provide a glimpse into the future of smartphone imaging technology. Stay tuned for more updates on the realme 13 Pro Series launch.